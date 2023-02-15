Proddatur MLA Siva Prasad Reddy meets CBI SP, in Visakhapatnam

February 15, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy met the Superintendent of Police of CBI, in Visakhapatnam on February 15 and handed over a letter requesting him to initiate an inquiry against him.

Speaking to the media later outside the CBI office, he said probably this was for the first time that a MLA had asked the CBI to initiate a self inquiry against him.

On the reasons behind it, he said, “TDP leader Nara Lokesh during his ‘ Yuva Galam’ yatra at Proddatur had levelled baseless allegations against him and had challenged the MLA for a CBI inquiry.

“This was in reply to his challenge. He has levelled allegations about my involvement in a number of offences and irregularities such as red sanders smuggling, illegal sand mining, cricket betting, gutka smuggling and many other things including my involvement in a fake currency racket. I have taken it as a challenge and have asked the CBI to investigate all these allegations,” he said.

“The CBI SP has responded positively and has informed that he will forward my request to the CBI Joint Director,” he said.

On whether he would file a defamation case against Mr. Lokesh, he said that the process is on and he would not only file a defamation case against him but also approach the A.P. High Court for justice. “I also challenge Mr. Lokesh to take similar step and ask the CBI to investigate into the cases against him and his father Nara Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

