ADVERTISEMENT

Proddatur MLA Siva Prasad Reddy meets CBI SP, in Visakhapatnam

February 15, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Speaking to the media later outside the CBI office, he said probably this was for the first time that a MLA had asked the CBI to initiate a self inquiry against him.

The Hindu Bureau

Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy met the Superintendent of Police of CBI, in Visakhapatnam on February 15 and handed over a letter requesting him to initiate an inquiry against him.

Speaking to the media later outside the CBI office, he said probably this was for the first time that a MLA had asked the CBI to initiate a self inquiry against him.

On the reasons behind it, he said, “TDP leader Nara Lokesh during his ‘ Yuva Galam’ yatra at Proddatur had levelled baseless allegations against him and had challenged the MLA for a CBI inquiry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This was in reply to his challenge. He has levelled allegations about my involvement in a number of offences and irregularities such as red sanders smuggling, illegal sand mining, cricket betting, gutka smuggling and many other things including my involvement in a fake currency racket. I have taken it as a challenge and have asked the CBI to investigate all these allegations,” he said.

“The CBI SP has responded positively and has informed that he will forward my request to the CBI Joint Director,” he said.

On whether he would file a defamation case against Mr. Lokesh, he said that the process is on and he would not only file a defamation case against him but also approach the A.P. High Court for justice. “I also challenge Mr. Lokesh to take similar step and ask the CBI to investigate into the cases against him and his father Nara Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US