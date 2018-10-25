Procedure for wage revision faulty: CITU

The draft issued by the State government on revision of minimum wages is disappointing and it should be withdrawn, CITU district committee represented to Minimum Wages Advisory Board Chairman Ramamohana Rao here on Wednesday.

He sought that the draft be revised in a scientific manner. “The advisory board meeting should be convened before the government make any attempt for wage revision and the views be elicited while finalising the draft order. But, the proposals sent this time after consultation with a few managements were sought to be implemented,” he said.

Cost of living index

Earlier, the minimum wage schedule workers were given ₹10.55 for the increase in each index point of cost of living, but it was reduced to ₹ 6.55 during the 2006-2007 fiscal year, against the interests of the workers, CITU general secretary G. Koteswara Rao pointed out.

The trade union demanded that the ₹ 10.55 increase in the index point be restored and a minimum wage of ₹18,000, as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission, be paid to the workers.