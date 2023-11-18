ADVERTISEMENT

Problems of drought-hit mandals in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district will be brought to the notice of Andhra Pradesh CM, says IT Minister

November 18, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘1.1 crore families have been covered under Jagananna’s Arogya Suraksha scheme in the State’

The Hindu Bureau

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath speaking at the Zilla Parishad meeting in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Information Technology, and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the problems of the drought-hit mandals in erstwhile Visakhapatnam district will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy soon.

Mr. Amarnath, who attended the Zilla Parishad Standing Committee meeting as the chief guest here on Saturday, said that seven mandals of Anakapalli district were identified as drought-prone based on the rainfall till September this year. Similarly, officials of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts would identify the drought-prone mandals and he would bring the issue to the notice of the government, he added.

Speaking about Jagananna’s Arogya Suraksha scheme, he said that by November 3, the programme covered 1.1 crore families across the State, and will continue till next month. He said that the mandal level programme would be organised from January, 2024.

Pancha Gramalu

Visakhapatnam Collector Mallikarjuna said that from Thursday (November 23) onwards, the authorities will start receiving applications for the repair works of the damaged buildings and houses in Pancha Gramalu (five villages) in Simhachalam.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra presided over the meeting.

