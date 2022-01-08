Probe under way into issue of fake certificates under SADAREM

Andhra Pradesh Differently-abled and Senior Citizens Assistance Corporation Chairperson Mumtaj Pathan addressing a meeting at Mangalampalem of Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Vizianagaram

08 January 2022 08:04 IST

Stern action will be taken against those involved, says APDASCAC chairperson

Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Assistance Corporation (APDASCAC) Mumtaj Pathan on Friday said the government would initiate stern action against the officials and employees who allegedly recommended physically handicapped certificates to ineligible persons under the Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access, Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADAREM) scheme.

Ms. Mumtaj was speaking at a programme organised to distribute artificial limbs to nearly 100 persons at the Gurudeva Charitable Trust, at Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

The CSR wing of the Virchows Group supplied wheelchairs and artificial limbs through the trust to the needy people from the North Andhra, and East and West Godavari districts.

The issue of certificates to ineligible persons had prevented many genuine people from getting government jobs and financial assistance and loans from the corporation, she said.

A few people had enhanced their disability up to 90% though the actual percentage was below 40, she said.

“We have received several complaints over the fake certificates. With the support of the Medical and Health Department, we are inquiring into the issue. The details will be submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas for further action,” she added.

Virchows CSR wing Chief Executive Officer T. Praveena said the group was extending support to the differently abled persons and children suffering from cancer in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Trust chairman R. Jagadish Babu urged the government and the companies to take up skill development programmes to make the differently abled persons self-reliant.

Trust’s hospital CEO V. Atchuta Ramayya and doctors R. Sathyavati and Raghavendra were present.