Probe ordered into alleged mining at ‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’

A field-level probe has been initiated into the alleged mining at ‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’ at Nerellavalasa village of Bheemunipatnam mandal in the district. District Collector V. Vinay Chand has ordered an inquiry into the issue based on information that illegal mining was being done at the site.

The red sand dunes, which have been identified as national geo-heritage site, attract a large number of tourists. In view of the importance of the rare geological formations, protection teams with revenue and police officials have been formed to ensure the safety of the heritage site.

The officials have called upon the public to inform them if they come across any illegal mining activity at the site. They warned of strict action against anyone indulging in mining at the site.