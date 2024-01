January 08, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The prize distribution programme of the 37th South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival will be held here on the Andhra University campus on January 9. A total of 800 students from 23 different universities in South India participated in the festival. A total of 19 experts across the country participated as judges for the competitions held on 28 different topics in six categories, a release here on Monday stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.