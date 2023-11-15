Privatisation proposal of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has been stopped, says GVL

November 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has reiterated that the privatisation proposal of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has been stopped. He also ruled out privatisation of the VSP in the near future, saying that the Central government has not gone for Expression Of Interest (EOI) for the strategic sale of the plant.

“The objective of the government is to put the VSP on the road to profit. Usually, the EOI is invited within three to six months of the announcement of the disinvestment proposal. But, it has not happened in the case of the VSP,” Mr. Narasimha Rao told the media, here, on November 15 (Wednesday).

When his attention was drawn to the reports of the EOI being issued in the past, he said it was for the sale of materials to raise funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (SCoR), he said that a Central-level action plan was being made in this regard.

Train to Varanasi

Referring to the decades-old demand for a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi, he expressed happiness that the Union Railway Minister had agreed to his plea to run the bi-weekly regular train to Varanasi from November 22.

The 400-bed ESI Hospital, sanctioned by the Centre at Sheela Nagar, would be a boon to 3.5 lakh industrial workers. The management of ESI Hospitals in Andhra Pradesh was taken over by the State government during the TDP regime. Though funds were sanctioned by the Centre for the 100-bed ESI Hospital near Scindia, it was being neglected by the YSRCP government as irregularities were allegedly committed during the previous regime.

Pointing out that ESI Hospitals in other States were being managed by the Centre, he appealed to the YSRCP government to hand over the maintenance of these hospitals to the Centre, if it could not run them properly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.