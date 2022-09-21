Andhra Pradesh: Privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be fought tooth and nail, say unions

It would have saved ₹2,000 crore had it been allotted a captive mine, say leaders

Strongly reacting to media reports that the Union Government is trying to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to the Adani Group and South Korean steel major POSCO, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the move will be opposed ‘tooth and nail’.

He was addressing a press meet organised by all trade unions of VSP, on Wednesday.

“Talks of VSP being acquired as part of a joint venture between Adani and POSCO have long been doing the rounds, but the move has not materialised so far due to stiff resistance from employees and unions. It is only due to our resistance that the legal and transaction advisers appointed by the Union Government to conduct a valuation of the plant were not able to enter the VSP premises. The agitation will continue until the government drops its proposal to sell the plant,” he said.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said that POSCO runs a 20-million tonne plant with just 4,000 employees. The entire plant is automated and once they take over the plant, they will replicate the same here leading to a loss of livelihood for thousands, the union leaders claimed.

Mr. Narasinga Rao also found fault with the Union Government for cancelling the coal mine lease of VSP.

After much deliberation, VSP was allotted a 130-million tonne iron ore mine in Jharkhand, but it was cancelled on the recommendations of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), as the plant was already put up for strategic sale.

“VSP would have saved ₹2,000 crore had the mine been allotted,” he said.

Last year, the profit earned by VSP was ₹945 crore, but the management paid₹1,500 crore to the banks towards loan repayment. This has put the plant in a liquidity crunch. It appears to be a ploy to force the plant into financial troubles,” he alleged.

“Moreover, when the price of finished steel was hovering at around ₹90,000 per tonne with a strong demand, the plant was made to produce billets, which had a market value of ₹50,000 per tonne. What does this policy indicate, as blast furnaces, coke ovens and mills were made to run at half their capacity?” questioned Mantri Rajasekhar, president of INTUC.

The union leaders also alleged that when the key posts of Director, Finance and Director, Personnel were lying vacant, the management is bringing in a person from Mecon as Director, Projects. “What is the need for this when there is no new project in sight,” they questioned.

The agitation to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will complete 600 days on October 2, 2022 and the workers demand that the government withdraw its proposal to sell the plant.