Privatisation of indoor sports complex unacceptable, says CPI(M) corporator

June 16, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI(M) corporator from Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, alleged that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has privatised the Indoor Sports Arena which was constructed at MVP Colony under the Smart City initiative. He said that because of this decision, enthusiastic sportspersons may not be able to afford the charges which would be fixed as monthly/annual fees.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that the sports arena constructed in a 1.10 acre plot with a budget of nearly ₹25 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy last month. The air-conditioned sports complex has four badminton courts, two swimming pools, a basketball court, two table-tennis courts, walking tracks, open gym, dormitories, and boardroom games. He said that the private agency has been charging ₹1,500 to ₹4,000 for various sports. The charges are extra on Sundays. Apart from all these, the agency has also decided to collect 18% GST, he said.

The sports complexes are supposed to facilitate the public in view of their health and rejuvenation, but the corporation is seeing them as revenue generators, he expressed displeasure..

The CPI(M) leader also expressed doubts on selecting the agency by the GVMC. He said that the agency has taken over the stadium on lease for five years. The GVMC must disclose the lease agreement made, he demanded.

“The decision to privatise the sports complex was not brought before the GVMC council. How can the GVMC privatise smart city projects? Moreover, the municipal swimming pools at Beach Road and Gajuwaka have been undergoing renovation for a long time. Despite repeated requests from the people, the works have not picked up pace,” he said.

Mr Ganga Rao said that despite collecting taxes in various forms, the GVMC has failed to provide basic sports facilities to the citizens.