Private schools in Steel Plant Township flouting fee orders of State govt. alleges CPI(M)

‘Despite getting benefits from the VSP, they are collecting hefty fees from students’

CPI(M) leader B. Ganga Rao has alleged that the managements of private schools, located in the Steel Plant Township, were collecting hefty fees from students in violation of the orders of the State government.

He submitted a memorandum to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Monday seeking his intervention in restraining the school managements from violating the orders of the State government. Mr. Ganga Rao, who is also 78th Ward Corporator, said that the Steel Township comes under the purview of the 78th ward in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

He noted that all these schools were allotted land by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) management. One of the schools was even provided buildings by the VSP management. Power and water was being supplied by the VSP and the schools do not even have to pay property tax and water charges, he said.

In spite of getting all these benefits from the VSP management, these schools were collecting high fees from the students, ignoring the ceiling on fees imposed by the State government recently. He also alleged that some of the schools have not even constituted parents committees, while others were not taking their opinions.

The CPI(M) leader appealed to the Collector to order a probe into the issue and initiate action against the erring schools. He also sought formation of parents committees and directing the VSP management to implement the orders of the State government on collection of fees by private schools.