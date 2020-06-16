Private schools, colleges ‘fleecing’ parents

Harish Gilai

16 June 2020 22:39 IST

Force them to pay fee, buy books and uniforms; threaten to bar students from online classes

Financially hit due to COVID-19 crisis, a large number of parents are now irked over the managements of corporate schools, which are forcing them to pay academic fee immediately.

According to a few parents, school managements are forcing them to come to campus and purchase books and study materials also. The managements are forwarding digital messages to pay the annual fee, and buy books and uniforms. Non-payment is leading to suspension of children from the online classes, they say.

A parent from the city T. Reddy (name changed) said that his son was promoted to X. For Class IX, he had paid ₹28,000 as fee and anticipated that for Class X, there would be an increase of ₹5,000 or ₹6,000. However, the school management had called him and informed that the fee would be ₹45,000.

“They asked us to pay fee before June 15, claiming that online classes will begin. For every one or two days, they keep calling us and ask us to come to office and confirm admission by paying some minimum amount. Financially hit due to the lockdown, I did not confirm anything till now. I have to pay more for books and other work material, which may be about ₹7,000,” he said.

Not just schools, even the private colleges are fleecing the parents.

A parent Suresh (name changed) from the city whose son was promoted to second year Intermediate in a private junior college, said he had a pending due of ₹10,000. For that they blocked his son ID in online classes. I was forced to pay that immediately. Again, the college management asked us to pay ₹25,000 for classes and books for new academic year. Frightened that they would block my son again, I paid ₹10,000 and requested for some time to pay the balance.

“I work in a shopping mall and I am being paid half-salary as of now. Should I use the amount to run my house or just keep on paying fee and buying books,” he questioned.

Two schools sealed

Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) president G. Seetharam said that many school managements are blocking digital IDs, and their access to online class of those who are unable to pay the fee. This act is detrimental to the well-being of many children coming from the poor and middle class. The Education Department officials should conduct random checks and take strict action against the schools, he said.

The Education Department has already sealed two private schools, one at Anakapalle and another near Steel Plant, based on complaints from parents over alleged collection of money for books in the campus.

District Educational Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy said that as per the instructions of the government, the schools can collect only quarterly tuition fee from the parents only after academic classes begin in schools. He said that though the schools have started online classes, they are not allowed to collect any fee. Collection of fee for books, transport or any other purpose is also violation of norms, he said.

If any parents were unable to afford it due to the lockdown, they should be allowed to pay it in instalments, he added. Parents should contact officials if they are forced to pay fees, he said.