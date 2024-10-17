ADVERTISEMENT

Private liquor outlets back in business in Visakhapatnam after five years

Published - October 17, 2024 12:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All government-run shops closed and left-over stock is to be shifted to excise deport; many outlets are yet to get adequate stock; not much difference in price when compared to that during the YSRCP’s tenure, people say

Harish Gilai

People purchasing liquor from a private outlet set up in Railway New Colony in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Private liquor shops resumed business after a gap of five years as the Prohibition & Excise Department’s new licence period began on October 16 (Wednesday).

The department has issued provisional licences to 155 liquor outlets in Visakhapatnam district, of which 136 are in the limits of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

While many shops are yet to be opened, some shops started their business with less stock. Most of the shops are being set up at the same place where the government-run outlets ran their business for five years.

Several shop owners said that they had to start the business in view of ‘muhurtam’ through the full stock was yet to be brought to the stores. Those shops that remained open were seen with people waiting in queues by the evening. Painting and other works were on at some shops.

The government-run liquor shops were shut down by Tuesday night, following the orders of the Excise Department. The outlets were instructed to shift the left-ver stock to the excise depot.

People, however, were disappointed over the non-availability of liquor (180 ML bottles) at ₹99 as promised by the government. Some opined that there was not much difference in the MRPs of some liquor brands as of now when compared to that during the previous government.

However, the wine shop owners said that with shops just being opened, not much stock was brought to the stores.

