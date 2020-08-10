Visakhapatnam

Private hospitals fleecing patients: CPI

Alleging fleecing of patients by private hospitals in the name of COVID-19 screening, the CPI staged a protest at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC on Monday, demanding that the government rein in them by taking appropriate measures.

Party district secretary B. Venkataramana alleged that the corporate hospitals were charging lakhs of rupees from patients, taking advantage of the pandemic situation. He said that the private hospitals were not collecting the fee prescribed by the government. He attributed it to the failure of the officials concerned and the government.

Party city secretary M. Pydiraju alleged that the State government was neglecting those in home isolation despite complaints from the public. In Visakhapatnam city alone, there were 2,277 patients in home isolation.

CPI leaders P. Satyanarayana, SK Rehaman and A. Vimala were among those who participated in the protest.

