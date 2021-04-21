Private hospitals declining admissions, allege relatives of patients

B. Madhu Gopal

21 April 2021 00:28 IST

Vigilance officials nab staff of a private hospital for ‘diverting Remdesivir stock’ into black-market

A private hospital in the city refused to admit an elderly woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, on the plea of ‘lack of beds’. Three other private hospitals also declined admission. There are allegations of some private hospitals are trying to make hay while the sun shines.

The staff of a private hospital were reportedly caught when they were allegedly trying to shift Remdesivir stock from the hospital for sale in the black-market. They were caught in a vigilance raid, on Monday.

“My father, is an ex-serviceman, and hence my mother is eligible for reimbursement of medical bills but they declined,” says Anita Rao, an artist, who tried to admit her mother into a private hospital.

Her 28-year-old son had also tested positive for COVID-19 and she is attending to him at home. She went around four private hospitals but she could not get a bed.

There were no COVID beds at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) also and she finally managed to get a bed for her mother at the King George Hospital (KGH).

“At least five staff members are required to attend to meet the needs of patients in each ward at the COVID block in KGH. The bathrooms are, no doubt, dirty but going by the number of patients undergoing treatment at the CSR Block and shortage of cleaning staff, one cannot blame them,” says A. Chandrasekhar of Purushottapuram area, who underwent treatment at KGH two weeks ago.

“The services of doctors and staff are excellent in the COVID ward, but there was lack of coordination among the staff and monitoring by the higher authorities. The washrooms were stinking with no cleaning for four to five days. Though there are CC cameras, there is no monitoring. More doctors should be appointed and monitoring of ICU is essential,” he says. A total of 6,775 beds, including some in the private hospitals, have been allocated for COVID-19 patients in the district, District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana said on Tuesday. “There is no shortage of oxygen and 62,000 doses of vaccine have arrived and they will meet the requirements of all frontline and health care workers in the district. An additional 10 lakh doses will be required for the general public,” he added.

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao had announced on Monday that 6,568 beds are available for COVID-19 patients in the district. District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that six private hospitals in ‘A’ category and 33 hospitals in ‘B’ category have been notified in the district.