Private college students allege harassment over academic performances in Visakhapatnam

Students of a private Junior College at Madhurawada alleged harassment over academic performance by the management and poor facilities on the campus in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make sure their problems came to light, the students wrote about the issues on paper and threw them out of the windows of their hostel building. A few media personnel found the slips and alerted the police. Though the incident occurred on September 22 (Sunday) evening, it came to light on September 23 (Monday), after the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) officials responded to it.

PM Palem police station Inspector G. Balakrishna said they spoke to the college management and passed the information to the Regional Intermediate Officer (RIO).

APSCPCR member Gondu Sitharam said that the students alleged that they were ensuring a lot of pressure as the college management did not allow them holidays on Sundays or the second Saturdays. “Besides, the students complained that food of inferior quality was being served to them at the hostel. The RIO has been instructed to submit a report on the issues ,” he said.

The APSCPCR member said that despite clear instructions that second Saturdays and Sundays should be holidays, some educational institutions were violating the norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.