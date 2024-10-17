Prior permission mandatory for setting up camping tents for tourists, says Paderu ITDA PO

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, Project Officer V. Abhishek has asked the managements of hotels and restaurants to ensure that tourists are provided with all amenities during their stay.

Adequate security, and safety arrangements should be made at the accommodation centres, while CCTV cameras should be installed, he said and asked teh hotels to maintain records and registers properly.

With the tourist season all set to begin in the Agency areas, Mr. Abhishek organised a meeting with sarpanches, ward members, the representatives of hotels and restaurants at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju on October 16 (Wednesday).

Pointing out that many camping tents have been set up for tourists at many places in the Agency, Mr. Abhishek said that appropriate permissions should be taken mandatorily before setting up such facilities and all such facilities should be registered.

All the camping tents should have adequate toilet facilities, he said.

Mr. Abhishek said that cleanliness should be maintained at hotels and restaurants. Price and rent chart of the hotels should be displayed at the counters. He urged the stakeholders to stop using plastic.

