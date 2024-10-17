GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prior permission mandatory for setting up camping tents for tourists, says Paderu ITDA PO

Hotel and restaurants have been told to ensure adequate security and safety arrangements including installation of CCTV cameras on their premises

Published - October 17, 2024 12:27 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
All the camping tents for tourists should be registered, says ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek.

All the camping tents for tourists should be registered, says ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek. | Photo Credit: File photo

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, Project Officer V. Abhishek has asked the managements of hotels and restaurants to ensure that tourists are provided with all amenities during their stay.

Adequate security, and safety arrangements should be made at the accommodation centres, while CCTV cameras should be installed, he said and asked teh hotels to maintain records and registers properly.

With the tourist season all set to begin in the Agency areas, Mr. Abhishek organised a meeting with sarpanches, ward members, the representatives of hotels and restaurants at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju on October 16 (Wednesday).

Pointing out that many camping tents have been set up for tourists at many places in the Agency, Mr. Abhishek said that appropriate permissions should be taken mandatorily before setting up such facilities and all such facilities should be registered.

All the camping tents should have adequate toilet facilities, he said.

Mr. Abhishek said that cleanliness should be maintained at hotels and restaurants. Price and rent chart of the hotels should be displayed at the counters. He urged the stakeholders to stop using plastic.

Published - October 17, 2024 12:27 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.