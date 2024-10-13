GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Principal Commissioner of Customs visits Visakhapatnam Public Library

Published - October 13, 2024 06:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Commissioner of Customs N. Sridhar visited Visakhapatnam Public Library on Friday and interacted with career aspirants.

He walked through the library and appreciated the Visakhapatnam Public Library Society (VPLS) and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for efficiently maintaining the facility.

VPLS secretary D.S. Varma and vice-president T.S.R. Prasad took Mr. Sridhar around the library and explained on the reading material, facilities and initiatives for career aspirants. Chairman of Sravan Shipping Limited N. Sambasiva Rao was present.

Mr. Sridhar interacted with students about their career plans and preparation for competitive exams. He opined that the spacious halls, planned seating and reading material availability was enabling the students to learn better. He suggested the provision of Wi-Fi facility to facilitate smart learning for the students.

