Principal Chief Conservator of Forests inaugurates several facilities at Visakhapatnam zoo

He unveils a special poster on biological diversity at the zoo

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar visited Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Sunday and inaugurated several facilities, which were constructed as part of the zoo development programme. He inaugurated the newly-constructed Reptile House, Herbivore Quarantine Facility and the Zoo Curator’s new Chamber and Meeting Hall.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity, he also unveiled a special poster on biological diversity at the zoo.

According to the zoo officials, the Reptile House has been built for housing the green iguana and other small species of reptiles. Herbivore Quarantine Facility is meant for housing the newly acquired herbivores, brought from outside the zoo, during their quarantine period.

Mr. Prateep Kumar said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to conserve biodiversity by protecting the small creatures and animals around us. He has explained how they have been conserving tigers in Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve. He also added that IGZP is continuously developing by arranging the necessary facilities and required enclosures.

Chief Conservator of Forests P. Ram Mohan Rao, District Forest Officer Anant Shankar, Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria and employees of the zoo were present.

Later in the evening, the zoo authorities hosted a special seminar on the occasion of International Biological Diversity Day.