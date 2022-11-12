Prime Minister’s meeting in Visakhapatnam was disappointing and fruitless, allege Left parties

Leaders of the Left parties being taken into custody by the police in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Communist Party of India (CPI) State Assistant Secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting organised in the city was disappointing and fruitless. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that the Prime Minister had used the stage to boast about several steps being taken for the welfare of the country, but has failed to mention what he would do for further development of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged it was the right opportunity for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to demand about pending issues in the State, but he has also failed to do so. The Prime Minister did not even respond to the pleas of the Chief Minister during his speech, the CPI leader said. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy also questioned why Mr. Jagan did not strongly mention the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue, though a resolution was passed in the Assembly against its privatisation. He alleged that DWCRA women were threatened and forcibly brought to the meeting.

Casting doubt on Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that it appears that Mr. Kalyan has softened his stand after the meet. He alleged that Mr Narendra Modi might have asked Mr. Pawan not to raise his voice against the YSR Congress Party.

Members from the CPI(M) also criticised the Prime Minister for not speaking about the VSP privatisation and other pending issues pertaining to the State, especially North Andhra.

Meanwhile, a large number of protesters from the CPI and the CPI(M) staged a protest near Krishna College Road. They also tried to take out a rally to the public meeting venue at Maddilapalem and were detained by the police parties.

Members of VUPPC, Union members and leaders of VSP and Left parties staged a dharna near the steel plant and stopped the vehicles from entering the plant for about an hour, as part of the protest.