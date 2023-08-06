Prime Minister virtually lays foundation stone for redevelopment works at Duvvada, Vizianagaram and Damanjodi railway stations under Waltair zone

August 06, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone virtually for redevelopment of three railway stations under Waltair Division at Duvvada, Vizianagaram and Damanjodi in the first phase of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on Sunday.

In all, 15 Stations in Waltair Division, Vizianagaram Junction, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada, Bobbili Junction, Jagdalpur, Simhachalam, Parvatipuram, Chipurupalli, Jeypore, Naupada Junction, Damanjodi, Araku, Koraput, Kottavalasa and Paralakhemundi, have been identified under ABSS for redevelopment

In the first phase, works for some major stations have already been started. The Railways will spend ₹26.31 crore for Duvvada, ₹35.16 crore for Vizianagaram and ₹13.93 crore for the Damanjodi station developmental activities.

Various competitions were conducted by the Waltair Division for schoolchildren on the occasion. Students from more than 25 schools across the Division in these three station locations participated in the competitions. Over 825 students participated in the competitions and 162 children (54 at each station) were given certificates and mementoes by the guests.

Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Padma Shri awardee Kutikuppala Surya Rao Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, Additional DRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other senior Railway officials participated in the programme at a function held at Duvvada railway station.

At Damanjodi railway station, the foundation laying stone ceremony was witnessed by Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal, Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi, Padma awardee Govardhana Panika, Chief Engineer/II Construction Ashok Kumar and other senior railway officials.

The Amrit Bharat station scheme (ABSS) is aimed to modernise railway stations, envisaging development on a continuous basis with a long-term vision.

The facilities to come up under the ABSS include station building renovation, the station building, improvement of facades, retiring rooms and AC dormitory, wide foot-over-bridges and CCTV monitoring systems.

