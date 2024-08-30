GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister virtually lays foundation for fishing harbour at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district

The project will be completed in one-and-a-half year and cold storages will also come up as part of it, says District Collector Vijaya Krishnan

Updated - August 30, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for construction of a fishing harbour at an estimated cost of ₹387 crore at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district on Friday evening.

The Prime Minister launched various development projects across the country, taken up at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, from Palghar district in Maharashtra.

Addressing the participants after the virtual inauguration, Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said that the fishing harbour project would be completed in one-and-a-half year. The project would provide employment to several people and cold storages would also come up as part of the project. She expressed happiness that Anakapalli district was chosen for the project.

Ms. Vijaya Krishnan participated in the virtual launch from the Collectorate meeting hall. Fisheries Commissioner T. Dola Shankar, leaders and representatives of fishermen associations and officials participated in the programme.

There are 2,314 fishing craft in Anakapalli district, including 1,981 motor boats and 333 traditional boats (without motor). The total population of fisherfolk in the district is 86,497. Of them 12,996 go out for fishing at sea. The fishing harbour at Pudimadaka will be constructed with funds from the Centre and the State. The Union government has given administrative approval for the project under CSS component of PMMSY.

The major components of the Pudimadaka project include construction of breakwater, quay, and jetties. The project will be executed by the A.P. Marine Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (APMIDCL). The State government has handed over 37.07 acres of land to the APMIDCL for construction of the project. The facility will provide to employment to 4,700 fishermen.

