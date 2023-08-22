HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime Minister urged to withdraw decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

‘Increased production could only bring down the cost of production’

August 22, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the decision on 100% strategic sale of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

VUPPC chairmen D. Adinarayana, Ch. Narasinga Rao and Mantri Rajasekhar submitted a memorandum to the Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha during his visit to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Tuesday.

They noted that while the present capacity of VSP was 7.3 million tonnes per annum, it was being throttled to around half the capacity on the reasoning that the input cost is too high on account of not having captive iron ore mines. They said that the losses of the company had increased after the decision to go for 100% strategic sale was taken in 2021.

They said that if the present strategy of throttling the plant continues, the plant would make further losses in future. They felt that increased production could only bring down the cost of production. They recalled that when the plant was in a crisis during 1998-2001, with the support the Central and State governments, capacity utilisation crossed 100% mark, cost of production came down and the plant started making profit, for the first time since its inception, from October 2001.

The company became a ‘zero debt’ company in September 2003, profits continued to increase year after year till 2013-14 and all the dues were cleared.

The VUPPC leaders also appealed to the Prime Minister to convert the loans and interests into share capital by the Government of India, and declare a tax holiday for three years, to provide financial support for running capital till the plant stabilizes, allotment of captive mines or raw material supply from SAIL and NMDC on cost-to-cost basis to operate the plant at its installed capacity.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.