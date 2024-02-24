GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister to virtually set stone for redevelopment of 12 railway stations in Waltair Division on February 26

₹443.47 crore will be spent on the redevelopment works at the 12 stations and ₹218.13 crore will be spent for construction of bridges, says the DRM

February 24, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad addressing the press conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad addressing the press conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 12 railway stations and the construction of four road-over-bridges under the Waltair Railway Division limits, under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme (ABSS) at an estimated investment of ₹661.6 crore, said Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

The 12 stations will get new station buildings, amenities, 12-meter wide foot over bridges and second entry to the station, he added.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Prasad said that ₹443.47 crore will be spent on the redevelopment works at the 12 stations, and ₹218.13 crore will be spent for the construction of bridges.

The stations to be redeveloped include Simhachalam (₹19.98 cr), Araku (₹16.31 cr), Parvatipuram (₹14.76 cr), Bobbili (₹16 cr), Kottavalasa (₹18.77 cr), Chipurupalle (₹21 cr), Srikakulam Road (₹23 cr), Naupada (₹19 cr), Paralakhemundi (₹12 cr), Jeypore (₹17.94 cr), Rayagada (₹243.51 cr) and Koraput (₹21.2 cr).

“The division’s 12 stations are among the 554 stations across the country to be redeveloped under the ABSS. The Prime Minister will participate in the programme through a video conference from Delhi,” Mr. Prasad said.

The DRM recalled that the Prime Minister, in the past, laid the foundation stone for the same project for Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Damanjodi and Jagdalpur stations with an investment of ₹600 core, and the works of those projects were going on.

Some salient features of the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme include the provision of wider foot-over bridges, lift and escalators, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through initiatives like ‘One Station-One Product’, enhanced passenger information systems, executive lounges, spaces for business meetings, food plazas, integration of stations with the surrounding city areas on both sides and the promotion of multimodal connectivity.

