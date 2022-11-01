Prime Minister to lay stone for South Coast Railway zonal headquarters in Visakhapatnam on November 11

The Prime Minister will also launch the Visakhapatnam railway station redevelopment project during his visit to the city, says Divisional Railway Manager

The Prime Minister will also launch the Visakhapatnam railway station redevelopment project during his visit to the city, says Divisional Railway Manager

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the long-awaited work on construction of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zonal headquarters during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Nov 11. He will also launch the redevelopment project of the Visakhapatnam railway station.

It is learnt that 12 out of 35 acres of railway land available at Wireless Colony has been earmarked the for the construction of the zonal headquarters at an estimated cost of ₹110 crore. The architects have come out with a few designs for the building. However, the approval of the Railway Board is awaited.

“We have received confirmation only on laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the SCoR headquarters and the Visakhapatnam railway station redevelopment project,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Speculation on train to Varanasi

Meanwhile, rail activists have started speculating on social media that the Prime Minister will also flag off the Visakhapatnam-Varanasi express, which has been pending for the past few years.

Though the Railway Board has agreed to the proposal a few years ago, the train has not been introduced so far on the plea of lack of rake.

They are also seeking retention of the residual part of the Waltair Division with the SCoR headquarters in Visakhapatnam as it doesn’t involve any additional expenditure.

Further, it also provides ease of administration as all railway assets such as the coach depot, wagon repair shop, Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) and Electric Loco Shed (ELS) are located in Visakhapatnam city and the staff will continue to work in Visakhapatnam.

At the time of announcement of the railway zone in February 2019, the then Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, had said that a decision was taken to bifurcate the Waltair Division and merge one part with the proposed new railway division at Rayagada in Odisha and the residual part with the Vijayawada Division.

Visakhapatnam is among the top revenue-earning divisions in the country as it is a wagon-generation point due to the presence of a large number of major industries. In fact, the division’s revenue is much higher than some of the existing zones.

An officer of the rank of Additional DRM would have to be posted in Visakhapatnam for quick decision-making and coordination with the local industries and allocation of wagons for movement of goods, it is said.

Retention of the residual part and continuation of the divisional headquarters is also one of the suggestions in the DPR, according to sources.