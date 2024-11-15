Prime Minister to lay foundation stone for Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka, near Visakhapatnam, on November 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for India’s largest NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka, about 50 km from Visakhapatnam city, on November 29, as per a few senior officials from the district administration. But it it is still officially to be confirmed from the Prime Minister’s office in New Delhi, the officials said.

India’s Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2021, sets an ambitious target to produce 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030, positioning the country as a global leader in the green hydrogen economy.

At the forefront of this transformation is NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) with its game-changing project, The Green Hydrogen Hub, at Pudimadaka, near Visakhapatnam.

Spread over 1,600 acres, this ambitious initiative will turn Andhra Pradesh into a green energy powerhouse, making India a global leader in green hydrogen production.

With an investment of ₹1,85,000 crore, this hub will be one of the largest of its kind in the world —producing 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen every day. It will also churn out 4,500 tonnes of green ammonia, 1,500 tonnes of green methanol, and 1,500 tonnes of SAF/Green Urea i.e., Sustainable Aviation Fuel daily, positioning India as a leading exporter of green products.

With a dedicated 80 million litres per day desalination plant, cutting-edge GIS sub-station, and seamless port logistics, every aspect of the project is designed to ensure smooth and sustainable operations.