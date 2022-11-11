Prime Minister should announce special status for Andhra Pradesh and stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says Chalasani

‘Northeastern States still continue to enjoy the benefits of SCS and Andhra Pradesh is being deprived of it, despite SCS being a key takeaway in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 11, 2022 17:25 IST

Chalasani Srinivas

Pratyeka Hodha, Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi (Forum for achievement of Special Category Status) president Chalasani Srinivas demanded that the Prime Minister spell out his stand on giving the Special Category Status(SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and also take a call on annulling the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam, during his public meeting here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Srinivas said that northeastern States still continue to enjoy the benefits of SCS and Andhra Pradesh is being deprived of it, despite SCS being a key takeaway in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition party leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan should take this opportunity to talk to the Prime Minister on these issues.

“We do not understand why Mr. Jagan and the leaders of the opposition are afraid to deal with the Centre firmly. They should take a piece of advice from Telangana’s K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Tamil Nadu’s Stalin on how to deal with Mr. Modi and Mr. Amit Shah,” he said.

He alleged the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is being done to benefit a few players from the private sector, who are friends of Mr. Modi.

Already the Gangavaram Port, which is built on 5,000 acres of land, is sold to one such friend and now they are eyeing the 22,000 acres of the VSP, he alleged.

Even the GAIL’s Srikakulam- Angul pipeline, for which the PM will lay the foundation on Saturday, is being built to benefit the private players in Angul, Mr. Srinivas alleged.

Moreover, funds are being pumped into various projects, including over ₹460 core for re-development of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, what is the guarantee that will not be privatised in the near future. “This government is in the mood to build infrastructure with government funds and then hand it over to a few chosen private players on a platter at a meagre price,” alleged Mr. Srinivas.

He was also critical of handing over the KK line to Odisha and giving away the division to Vijayawada, after the establishment of South Coast Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

