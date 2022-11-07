Prime Minister should announce a probable date for functioning of railway zone in Visakhapatnam, says CPI

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has said that mere laying of foundation for the South Coast Railway (SC o R) Zone in Visakhapatnam is not sufficient to instil confidence among people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce a probable date for its functioning.

The Prime Minister had announced the zone at a public meeting held before the General Elections in 2019. An Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD) was appointed and the proposal given by him for construction of the zonal headquarters was pending for over a year now, Mr. Murthy told a media conference here on Monday.

Referring to the statements of BJP leaders that the Prime Minister would lay the foundation for construction of the zonal headquarters during his visit to the city on November 12, he sought that a date should be given for the functioning of the zone. He wondered whether the Railway Station Redevelopment Project was meant to hand over the station to private players. The Prime Minister should promise to the people that the railway stations would be continued in the public sector, the CPI leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Steel plant privatisation’

Demanding rollback of the decision on 100% privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Mr. Murthy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should extract a promise from the Centre that the VSP would be continued in the public sector. While acknowledging the efforts of the State government on the issue like adopting of the resolution in the Assembly and sending it to the Centre and the Chief Minister holding discussions with the trade unions on the issue, he said that more concrete steps were needed to stop privatisation of the VSP.

He said that the CPI was opposed to the merger of VSP in SAIL as recommended by the State BJP leaders. The plant should be continued as it is and it should be allocated captive mines. He also sought release of funds for Polavaram project, implementation of special package for North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts, funds for the tribal university and implementation of other promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

CPI leaders M. Pydiraju and A. Vimala were present.