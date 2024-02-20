Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates IIM-V’s permanent campus at Gambheeram in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management -Visakhapatnam (IIM-V). The State Higher Education officials also participated in the virtual event from the Secretariat, while the institute management arranged a live telecast of the programme on the institute premises at Gambheeram in Anandapuram mandal, 20 kilometres away from the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narendra Modi said that the inauguration of IIM-V would be a significant milestone in the journey of the Central institute that can cater to the needs of budding management personnel across the country.

The foundation stone for the permanent campus was laid by the then Union Minister for Human Resources Development Smriti Zubin Irani, on January 17 in 2015.

The greenfield institute covered an area of 241.50 acres and has 8,500 trees. The land has been made available by the State government free of cost.

The built-up area of 62,350 square metres was constructed at a cost of ₹472.61 crore. It has 1500 kWp Solar Power bank connected to the grid; 216 kilo litres per day water treatment plant, and a 150 KLD sewage treatment plant. It has FIFA-match size football ground, sprawling-green cricket field, indoor and outdoor games facilities, gym, yoga, and meditation centres.

Currently it is catering to a base of 2,500 students through on-campus and online programmes, the beneficiaries ranging from aspiring managers to experienced professionals.