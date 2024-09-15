ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually flag off Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on September 16

Published - September 15, 2024 09:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The train will be operated six days a week with effect from September 20, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat train between Durg (Raipur) and Visakhapatnam, along with several other Vande Bharat trains on Monday which will enhance connectivity and contribute to the overall development of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This would be the fourth Vande Bharat to Visakhapatnam, which is in addition to the existing two Vande Bharat trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad and one between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. This is first Vande Bharat in the Raipur- Vizianagaram route.

The train No. 20829 Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat will leave Durg six days a week (except Thursdays) at 5.45 a.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.45 p.m. on the same day with effect from September 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the return direction, 20830 Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat will leave Visakhapatnam six days a week (except Thursdays) at 2.50 p.m. and will reach Durg at 10.50 p.m. on the same day with effect from September 20, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The train will have halts at Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Parvathipuram and Vizianagaram in both the directions.

It will have 16 Vande Bharat cars (coaches).

ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Division got its first Vande Bharat train on January 15, 2023 between Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad, which is the one of the highest patronised Vande Bharat trains in India.

The second Vande Bharat train between Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad, and one Vande Bharat between Bhubaneswar- Visakhapatnam were inaugurated on March 12, 2024.

Formal inaugural functions will be organised on Platform no. 1 of Visakhapatnam railway station from 3 p.m. onwards, of Vizianagaram from 4.30 p.m. onwards, at Parvathipuram railway station from 5.30 p.m. onwards and at Rayagada railway station from 8 p.m. onwards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US