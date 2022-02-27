Prime Minister lauds Visakhapatnam citizens for promoting cloth bags

February 27, 2022 17:51 IST

‘People are conducting a number of awareness campaigns against single-use plastic’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded efforts of citizens of Visakhapatnam for promoting use of cloth bags during his speech in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme here on Sunday.

Mr. Narendra Modi appreciated Vizagites for their fight against plastic as part of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission.’

In his address, he said that with an aim to keep environment clean, people are conducting a number of awareness campaigns against single-use plastic and also segregation of wastes at home.

‘Proud moment’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials have shared the Prime Minister’s speech in social media and said that it is a proud moment for the citizens of Vizag.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha also thanked the citizens for their participation in the fight against plastic pollution.

The GVMC recently launched a campaign, ‘Cloth Bag Challenge’. As part of the challenge, citizens have been preparing bags using used/waste clothes as alternative for plastic bags. A large number of children are actively participating in it.