Prime Minister inaugurates 100-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Visakhapatnam

May 12, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated the 100-bedded Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, a unit of the Tata Memorial Centre under the Department of Atomic Energy, at Aganampudi here .

The Prime Minister was at the opening day of the programme, marking the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, which will conclude on May 14, 2023.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated it to the nation’s multiple scientific projects.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Visakhapatnam is spread over 77 acres. Its mission is to provide Comprehensive Cancer Care in Service, Education and Research in East India.

The objective of the programme is to promote affordable, evidence-based, high-quality cancer care services to patients in this region.

It also aims at providing evidence-based treatment, training, education & relevant research in cancer. The cancer centre will be an institution of international repute and serve as the nodal centre for the cancer network, providing a comprehensive cancer care system in the eastern region of India, besides setting up a population-based cancer registry, creating awareness among public, screening tobacco-related cancers, breast and cervix cancer.

The hospital will cover cancer patients from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The 100-bedded hospital is a state-of-the-art largest cancer hospital in this region to provide evidence-based, affordable comprehensive cancer services to the underprivileged and needy population. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art latest technology facilities for cancer diagnosis including pathology, molecular diagnostics, blood bank, composite laboratory, radiology (CT scan, MR Imaging), Nuclear medicine (PET-CT, SPECT- CT), and radiotherapy (teletherapy & brachytherapy) and seven modular operation theatres, bone marrow transplant unit etc.

The spectrum of services includes preventive and screening for common cancer services, cancer diagnostics, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant, major & supra major surgeries, palliative care & home care services and comprehensive rehabilitation services, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Friday.

The hospital has plans for development of smaller peripheral cancer centres based on the ‘Hub and Spoke Model’ for prevention, screening and affordable high-quality cancer treatment at the community level in this region and contribute substantially towards National Cancer Grid activities in this region.