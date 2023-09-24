HamberMenu
Prime Minister created history with the passage of women’s reservation Bill, says Purandeswari

September 24, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Women Welfare Child Development and Minorities Smriti Irani having a word with BJP State president D. Purandeswari at a meeting of BJP Social media volunteers in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Union Minister of Women Welfare Child Development and Minorities Smriti Irani having a word with BJP State president D. Purandeswari at a meeting of BJP Social media volunteers in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Union Minister for Women Welfare and Child Development Smriti Irani inaugurated a meeting of the BJP Social Media Volunteers at Sagarmala here on Sunday.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural session, BJP State president D. Purandeswari said that the ‘Satya Shodan - social media’ was a platform to spread the truth among the people. She said it was unfortunate that some people were trying to project a different image of the government. The idea of the social media platform was to inform the public of the assistance being given to the States by the Centre.

She said it was unfortunate that the Central government was being targetted for failure to give Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. She alleged that the YSRCP government was indulging in autocratic rule. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created history with the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao was present.

