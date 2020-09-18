Visakhapatnam

Prime accused in robbery case arrested

The city police on Friday arrested the prime accused in the ₹20 lakh robbery case which was reported in PM Palem area on August 17.

The arrested has been identified as K. Kanaka Raju.

Already five persons were arrested in the case on September 7.

It may be remembered that on August 17, ₹20 lakh was robbed from one P. Koteswara Rao near YSR ACA VDCA Stadium at PM Palem in the city. With the arrest of five, the police have recovered ₹12.5 lakh from the gang.

