Priest, who lived on alms and died, leaves behind ₹5 lakh

A 70-year-old priest, who reportedly spent his life in penury, has left around ₹5 lakh after his death.

The incident has left the residents of Tuni in East Godavari district in awe.

The residents said that Appala Subrahmanyam, who had worked as a priest in a temple, lived like a destitute for about 10 years.

He was reportedly suffering from some psychological problem since the death of his wife.

His family members, including his son, allegedly left him at his ancestral house and moved away.

After losing his job, Appala Subrahmanyam was living on alms, said his neighbours. He reportedly died a few days ago.

“Appala Subrahmanyam would visit the market areas seeking alms every day in the morning. As he did not come out of his house in the last two days, we went to his house and found him dead,” said a neighbour.

Upon being informed by the neighbours, Appala Subrahmanyam’s son, who lives in Anakapalle, came and performed the last rites.

Later, as he was cleaning the house, he found bundles of notes in denominations of ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, ₹50 and ₹100 stuffed in a bag.

The neighbours requested a bank to provide a counting machine, and it was learnt that Subrahmanyam had left around ₹5 lakh.

“We are yet to ascertain whether some of the currency notes are still valid after demonetisation,” said Srinivas, a neighbour.

Son’s promise

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the son of Subrahmanyam, who also works as a priest in Anakapalle, has promised to spend a part of the money on the rituals and donate the rest to a Brahmin sangham.