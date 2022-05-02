Preventive vigilance needed to curb tendencies of corrupt practices, says railway official

‘Steps should be taken to prevent leakage of revenue’

Directorm Vigilance (Engineering), Railway Board, Srinivas Malladi, and DRM Anup Satpathy at the seminar in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

A seminar on ‘Preventive vigilance’ was organised at the DRM’s office here on Monday

Delivering the keynote address, Srinivas Malladi, Director, Vigilance (Engineering)/ Railway Board, underlined the importance of preventive vigilance to curb the tendencies of corrupt practices by public servants, in particular, and society, in general, to attain the objective of a ‘corruption-free’ institutions. He elaborated on the measures to be adhered to in the processing of tenders, auctions and work contracts to prevent leakage of public revenue. He interacted with the participants and took their feedback, suggestions and clarifications.

Presiding over the seminar, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the preventive vigilance was aimed at reducing the occurrence of a lapse.

ADRM (infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, branch officers and staff dealing with tenders and auctions participated in the seminar.

At the conclusion of the seminar the participants also had an interesting open-ended interactive session amongst themselves focussing on making the Vigilance Organisation more effective on this aspect.