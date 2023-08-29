Prevent water logging around Visakhapatnam airport, Collector directs officials

August 29, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the officials concerned to initiate measures to prevent water logging in the vicinity of the airport during the monsoon.

The Collector addressing a review meeting with officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), INS Dega, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), Irrigation and other departments on Visakhapatnam Airport at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that during heavy rains and release of water from the Meghadrigedda Reservoir, water was stagnating around the airport. He called for coordinated efforts by different departments to overcome the problem. He told the Irrigation officials that desiltation of the ‘konda gedda vagu’ could solve the problem to some extent. He suggested that the work could be taken up with the participation of the airport, INS Dega, GVMC and VPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that the road extension works do not hinder the free flow of drains in the vicinity of the airport.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.