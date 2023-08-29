HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prevent water logging around Visakhapatnam airport, Collector directs officials

‘During heavy rains and release of water from the Meghadrigedda Reservoir, water is stagnating around the airport’

August 29, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the officials concerned to initiate measures to prevent water logging in the vicinity of the airport during the monsoon.

The Collector addressing a review meeting with officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), INS Dega, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), Irrigation and other departments on Visakhapatnam Airport at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that during heavy rains and release of water from the Meghadrigedda Reservoir, water was stagnating around the airport. He called for coordinated efforts by different departments to overcome the problem. He told the Irrigation officials that desiltation of the ‘konda gedda vagu’ could solve the problem to some extent. He suggested that the work could be taken up with the participation of the airport, INS Dega, GVMC and VPA.

He directed the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that the road extension works do not hinder the free flow of drains in the vicinity of the airport.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.