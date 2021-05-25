Visakhapatnam

Prevent recurrence of accidents: MLA

Policemen pacifying relatives of contract employees at HPCL Visakh Refinery on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited the site of the mishap at the HPCL and gathered details from the officials.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu also visited the site on Tuesday and spoke to the management on the need to initiate measures to prevent the recurrence of such accidents. He also also advised people to remain alert. He said that the fire was brought under control within one hour by personnel of the Fire Services Department. There were no casualties. He said there was no cause for worry.

The CPI(M) Greater Viaskha City committee has expressed concern at the fire in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU-3) of the HPCL on Tuesday.

In a statement, city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao demanded that the Central and the State governments order a full-fledged probe into the incident.

