Presidential School celebrates Annual Day in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2022

The Presidential School celebrated its Annual Day ‘Panache-2022’ here on Saturday.

Commodore Hemanth Khatri (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director Hindustan Shipyard Limited, was the chief guest. L Chandra Kala, District Educational Officer, Visakhapatnam, was present as a guest of honour. DRM Anul Kumar Satpathy participated as the special guest.

Founder of the school D.S. Anand and secretary I. Anand were present.

The children of the school put up a colourful performance.