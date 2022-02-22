President Kovind given warm send-off at INS Dega
President Ram Nath Kovind, who was here for the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR-2022), was given a warm send-off at Naval Air Station INS Dega, on Tuesday.
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Collector A. Mallikharjuna, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Goddeti Madhavi, MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu, Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar, City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) B. Krishna Rao, Deputy Secretary (Protocol) M. Balasubrahmanyam Reddy and Paderu Sub-Collector V. Abhishek were among those who were present at the airport.
Later, the Governor was given a warm send-off when he left for Vijayawada.
