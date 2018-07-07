Prepared for monsoon but fear looms large

more-in

The monsoon preparedness of the city has more to do with its solid waste management and the indifference of a section of citizens continuing to throw garbage of all kinds into storm water drains that criss-cross it.

With its bowl-like topography, several of the storm water drains find their way into the sea at various points, including Appu Ghar, Sagarnagar, Tenneti Park, Lawson’s Bay and Ramakrishna Beach, with meshes formed only to allow water. The district receives most of the 1000 mm average rainfall during the Southwest monsoon.

The de-silting of the drains is a major exercise taken up every year before monsoon. In 2017-18, ₹5.17 crore was spent on 103 works as part of de-silting.

The major drains into which minor (household) and medium drains empty run for 378 km and they are de-silted using only machines.

The implementation of the monsoon action plan began as early as in February. However, Gangulagedda and Yerrigedda are the major drains that flow through several parts of the city, including the core area with branch drains running into them and finally emptying into the sea.

The two drains pass through the populous and commercial areas and people continue to throw garbage into it. ‘In fact, it is not silt but garbage that is clogging the major drains,’ commented an official.

The two drains — Gangulagedda empties itself into Yerrigedda at a point close to the Port STP — had been the bane of the One Town, Velmapeta, Sea Horse Junction, Dolphin road and Jnanapuram areas bringing traffic to a halt at the busy Chavulamadum. The two drains are regularised by widening, increasing the height and constructing retaining walls along the course under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. The work that covered 15 km cost ₹70 crore.

However, with the solid waste flowing through the drains into the port area shipping agencies had complained about plastic waste affecting the blades of their vessels. Plastic that has become a daily utility in its varied forms continues to be major trash. The Port authorities have erected vends and meshes to prevent the solid waste flowing into the channel. In November 2015, for the first time after the drains work was completed under the JNNURM, the One Town area had suffered heavy inundation after a downpour.

Focus on end-points

Since then the municipal corporation has started continuously monitoring the end-points of the drain and removing waste and silt.

But on May 1, after a downpour the One Town was again inundated for sometime catching people unawares and throwing traffic out of gear. An RTC bus was stranded with water flowing waist-deep at the Chavulamadum railway bridge.

The inundation occurred as the gates could not be opened immediately due to high tide during rain, officials said. After that they were opened providing relief.

‘The Visakhapantam Port authorities are co-operating fully and the GVMC has kept the Zone IV Assistant Medical Officer (Health) to coordinate with the Port engineering officials,’ Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan told The Hindu.

“We are not taking any chances and all through the season the GVMC officials are ready to meet any contingency,” he asserted.

This year, the GVMC is taking special steps to clear the area near the Port Channel.

Eight of the 10 vends are clogged with garbage and the corporation has finalised tenders to clear them with an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh. Besides, for four months during the rainy season it has kept an agency to remove the trash as it floats there with a cost of ₹30 lakh. It is estimated every day about 50 tonnes of waste has to be removed during the season.

This year in Zones II, III and IV, 33 km of drains are to be de-silted spending ₹1.39 crore. In Anakapalle, Gajuwaka and Makkapuram areas another ₹1.2 crore is being spent.