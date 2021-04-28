Prepare action plan to treat COVID patients, Minister tells hospitals

‘One more care centre will be established at Chintapalle’

Agriculture Minister and district in-charge Minister K. Kannababu said that hospitals treating COVID-19 patients should have a responsible action plan, maintain good sanitation and should have help desks for the convenience of patients and their family members. The hospitals should also have a special officer and public relations officer for proper communication. The managements should also facilitate treatment for patients coming for admission in emergency situations, he said.

The Minister was speaking during a review meet over COVID-19 situation in the district, organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Wednesday.

Mr. Kannababu also said that management of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) should act responsibly and should ensure that family members of patients receive information regarding their health conditions. He also said that the district administration must ensure that every patient who approaches hospital should be provided bed.

The Minister also said that keeping in view of increase in cases in the Agency, one more care centre would be established at Chintapalle. Already Paderu and Araku have care centres, he added.

MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the officials must ensure that there was no dearth of beds, medicine and injections for the patients. They must also check that private hospitals treat patients under Arogya Sri scheme, he added.

Earlier District Collector V. Vinay Chand gave a presentation over precautions being taken in the district. He said that as many as 12 category-A hospitals and 51 category-B hospitals are offering treatment. There are 6,763 beds in the district, out of which 1,047 are oxygen (ICU), 2,788 oxygen, 2,939 without oxygen and 716 ventilators. Out of 61,464 health staff, around 86 % were vaccinated. Meanwhile out of 79,426 frontline workers, 97 % were vaccinated, he said.