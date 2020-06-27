Prepare action plan to protect waterbodies, officials told

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 June 2020 23:04 IST

Following orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), an action plan should be prepared within 15 days to protect waterbodies in the district, Joint Collector-I M. Venugopal Reddy told the officials here on Saturday. He held a review meet with the officials from Revenue, Water Supply, Panchayat Raj, GVMC, Forest, Pollution Control Board (PCB) and a few other departments, on Saturday. He said that they must make sure water tanks in their limits are not encroached or polluted. He asked the GVMC officials to give priority to rainwater harvesting system. In the rural areas, with the help of MNREGS, waterbodies should be conserved.

Advertising

Advertising