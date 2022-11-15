  1. EPaper
Prepare action plan to bring down property offences in the next two months, DGP instructs Visakhapatnam police

November 15, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy addressing a press conference, along with Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy addressing a press conference, along with Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy directed the city police personnel to prepare an action plan to bring down property offences in Visakhapatnam in the next two months. He said that the crime rate is under control in the city. While the attempt to murder cases and rape cases have come down, the number of road accidents and murders have not increased.

He conducted a review meeting with the city police officials and heads of various wings here on Tuesday.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that there has been constant monitoring on ganja smuggling activities in the State. In this year, about 1,32,000 kgs of ganja was seized in as many as 1,599 cases, he said. “Smugglers from as many as 12 States were identified and we are coordinating with the concerned state police to arrest them at the earliest,” the DGP said.

The DGP also said that still there is some minor Maoist activity in Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB). Combing will be a continuous process in the Maoist affected AOB region. There will be constant vigilance to monitor their movement, he said.

DIG Visakha Range, S Hari krishna, DCP (Law & Order) Sumit Sunil and others were present.

