In run up to Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil 2024, scheduled to be held in November, Commodore Rajneesh Sharma, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh, and Gopinath Jatti, DIG, Coastal Security Police, jointly reviewed the preparatory activities recently, according to a release here on Saturday. Discussions focussed on strengthening coastal security in the State, cooperation and operational parameters and information sharing.