Preparations begin for annual Chandanotsavam

Sandalwood logs being cut into pieces at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 May 2021 06:29 IST

The festival will be organised in ‘ekantham’

Preparations for the Chandanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam began on Wednesday. The sandalwood logs were brought out of the temple storehouse and cut into small pieces.

A paste would be made from the sandalwood on grinding stones. The grinding of the sandalwood sticks would begin on Chaitra Bahula Ekadasi on May 7 . About 120 kgs of sandalwood paste mixed with spices will be applied to the deity after ‘Nijarupa Darsanam’ on the day of Chandanotsavam. This year, the festivasl will be organised in ‘ekantham’in view of the pandemic. However, the rituals will be telecast online.

