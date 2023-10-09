ADVERTISEMENT

Premier of Telugu film ‘Martin Luther King’ screened in Visakhapatnam

October 09, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The crew of the Telugu film ‘Martin Luther King’, starring Sampurnesh Babu, Saranya Pradeep, Naresh, Venkatesh Maha, watched the premier show of the film along with the audience and guests at INOX theatre at CMR Central here on Monday. The film is slated for release on October 27. Director of the film Pooja Kolluri said that she has done a four-year course in direction in the USA to pursue her passion. She had made the film under the guidance and cooperation of Director Venkatesh Maha of “C/o Kancharapalem” fame. Hero Sampurnesh Babu thanked the film producers for giving him a ‘different character’ in the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US