Premier of Telugu film ‘Martin Luther King’ screened in Visakhapatnam

October 09, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The crew of the Telugu film ‘Martin Luther King’, starring Sampurnesh Babu, Saranya Pradeep, Naresh, Venkatesh Maha, watched the premier show of the film along with the audience and guests at INOX theatre at CMR Central here on Monday. The film is slated for release on October 27. Director of the film Pooja Kolluri said that she has done a four-year course in direction in the USA to pursue her passion. She had made the film under the guidance and cooperation of Director Venkatesh Maha of “C/o Kancharapalem” fame. Hero Sampurnesh Babu thanked the film producers for giving him a ‘different character’ in the film.