Andhra Pradesh: Pregnant woman dies while being carried on a stretcher down a hilltop village in Koyyuru mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

June 20, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A pregnant woman died while being carried on a stretcher on Tuesday evening in Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

Pangi Roja (20) of Kumburla hilltop village, of Mulapeta panchayat in Koyyuru mandal, developed labour pains around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. ASHA worker Shanti put her on a stretcher, and with the help of the villagers. They trekked down the hill, carrying the stretcher for about 2 km, when the woman passed away, leaving her family members grief-stricken.

There are 45 families living in the village. One has to trek down for about 8 km through the kutcha pathway from the hilltop to reach Arla village at the foothill, and from there a metal road and transport was available to the Downuru PHC, around 20 km away. During 2020-21, the tribal families pooled their resources and built a kuthca road for a distance of 8 km. The road was washed away in the rains and it has been reduced to a pathway, says Girijana Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao.

He said that repeated pleas to the government for provision of basic amenities like roads went unheeded. The lack of road was sometimes leading to the death of pregnant women, causing untold agony to their family members. The victim’s husband Pangi Chanti appealed to the District Collector to visit the village and come out with a solution to protect the lives of the adivasis during health emergencies.